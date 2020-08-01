Mike and Jessica Trout’s first little Angel is a baby boy named Beckham Aaron

Three-time American League most valuable player Mike Trout is now a first-time dad.

The Angels center fielder and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child Saturday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout.

“Our greatest gift from above,” Mike Trout wrote on his Twitter account while posting a photo of Beckham. “We are so in love!”

Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in pic.twitter.com/yn2wqndT1U — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 1, 2020

The baby was born Thursday afternoon and weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Little Beckham’s middle name is undoubtedly a tribute to Aaron Cox, Jessica’s brother and Mike’s good friend, who died in 2018.

Trout, who turns 28 this month, left the Angels on Thursday and was placed on the paternity list, which allows players to stay away from their teams for three days. Angels manager Joe Maddon said he believes Trout will return to the Angels shortly, but the team won’t rush him.