Highly touted prospect Jo Adell expected to join Angels on road trip

After a miserable start to their 2020 season, the Angels are promoting top prospect Jo Adell, said a person familiar with the situation who was unable to make a public comment. Adell, 21, is expected to join the team this week. The Angels begin a six-game trip Tuesday in Seattle.

Just a few weeks ago, manager Joe Maddon told reporters he didn’t want to rush Adell’s MLB debut. He believed Adell, the Angels’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft, could use more seasoning on the defensive side. He made multiple mistakes playing right field during training camp, prompting outfielders coach Jesús Feliciano to develop an action plan to address the problem. He was assigned to the Angels’ secondary site at the end of camp.

Now Adell, the Angels’ most anticipated prospect since Mike Trout sailed through the farm system, will get the chance to display his improvements at the major league level.

How Adell is utilized in the Angels’ outfield remains to be seen. Center fielder Mike Trout is expected to rejoin the team Tuesday after spending the end of last week tending to the birth of his first child. Adell could serve as a backup outfielder, but the Angels have said all along that they didn’t want to call up Adell to ride the bench.

The move likely dovetails with the development of Shohei Ohtani’s arm injury. The two-way player underwent an MRI exam after complaining of discomfort in his surgically repaired throwing arm Sunday. The results of the exam were not available Monday afternoon.

Should Ohtani need time to recover, the Angels could play Adell in the outfield and move Justin Upton to designated hitter. That would allow them to keep outfielder Brian Goodwin’s bat in the lineup. He is hitting .333 with two doubles, one triple and two home runs in eight games. He leads the team with a 1.078 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and eight RBIs.