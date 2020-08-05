Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Julio Teheran makes his debut

Justin Upton, relegated to a platoon role with Tuesday’s promotion of top outfield prospect Jo Adell to the major leagues, will get the start in left field and bat cleanup for the Angels against the Mariners in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Wednesday night.

Julio Teheran, a veteran right-hander who signed a one-year, $9-million deal last winter, will make his Angels debut on the mound after being slowed by the coronavirus in July. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will start for Seattle.

Upton, 32, hit .135 (five for 37) with two homers, four RBIs, 14 strikeouts and three walks in 41 plate appearances over his first 10 games. He was informed by manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday that he will share left field with the left-handed-hitting Brian Goodwin.

Gonzales allowed two runs—both unearned—and three hits in 6 1/3 innings in Angel Stadium last Thursday night, striking out six and walking one. He has held Albert Pujols to a .129 average (four for 31) and one homer, but Mike Trout is batting .429 (12 for 28) with two homers against Gonzales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star who suffered an arm injury Sunday that will prevent him from pitching for the rest of this season, was not in the lineup as the designated hitter for the second straight game, but Maddon said the left-handed-hitting slugger will likely play Thursday.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (left-ankle sprain) is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Friday, but Maddon said Simmons is “still pretty sore” and that he doesn’t see him playing “in the real immediate future … it’s progressing, but not as quickly as it could.”

ANGELS LINEUP

SS David Fletcher

CF Mike Trout

3B Anthony Rendon

Advertisement

DH Justin Upton

1B Albert Pujols

LF Taylor Ward

RF Jo Adell

C Max Stassi

2B Luis Rengifo

Angels’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game:

