Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Julio Teheran makes his debut

Angels starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws during spring training baseball practice.
Angels starting pitcher Julio Teheran will start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 5, 2020
4:35 PM
Justin Upton, relegated to a platoon role with Tuesday’s promotion of top outfield prospect Jo Adell to the major leagues, will get the start in left field and bat cleanup for the Angels against the Mariners in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Wednesday night.

Julio Teheran, a veteran right-hander who signed a one-year, $9-million deal last winter, will make his Angels debut on the mound after being slowed by the coronavirus in July. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will start for Seattle.

Upton, 32, hit .135 (five for 37) with two homers, four RBIs, 14 strikeouts and three walks in 41 plate appearances over his first 10 games. He was informed by manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday that he will share left field with the left-handed-hitting Brian Goodwin.

Gonzales allowed two runs—both unearned—and three hits in 6 1/3 innings in Angel Stadium last Thursday night, striking out six and walking one. He has held Albert Pujols to a .129 average (four for 31) and one homer, but Mike Trout is batting .429 (12 for 28) with two homers against Gonzales.

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star who suffered an arm injury Sunday that will prevent him from pitching for the rest of this season, was not in the lineup as the designated hitter for the second straight game, but Maddon said the left-handed-hitting slugger will likely play Thursday.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (left-ankle sprain) is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Friday, but Maddon said Simmons is “still pretty sore” and that he doesn’t see him playing “in the real immediate future … it’s progressing, but not as quickly as it could.”

Angels’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game:

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Upton — Designated hitter

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Albert Pujols — First base

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Taylor Ward — Left field

Angels infielder/outfielder Taylor Ward.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Jo Adell — Right Field

Angels outfielder Jo Adell.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Max Stassi — Catcher

Angels catcher Max Stassi.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Luis Rengifo — Second base

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Julio Teheran — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Julio Teheran.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.