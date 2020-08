Patrick Sandoval goes six solid innings, but Angels still fall to Rangers

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer, six Texas pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and the Rangers have consecutive wins for the first time this season after beating the Angels 2-0 on Saturday night.

Edinson Volquez (1-1), the first reliever after starter Kolby Allard’s five innings, worked the sixth for his first major league victory since 2017. It was his first win for the Rangers since 2007, before the former starter was traded to Cincinnati for Josh Hamilton. Rafael Montero worked a perfect ninth for his second save in as many nights.

The Angels are 5-10 under new manager Joe Maddon, matching the worst 15-game start in team history. They had been 5-10 five other times, most recently in 2013. It was the Angels’ second consecutive loss and third in four games.

It was the second shutout this season for the Rangers, who won the opener at their new stadium 1-0 over Colorado just more than two weeks ago. Los Angeles was held scoreless for the second time this season.

Gallo went the opposite way in the sixth off Patrick Sandoval (0-1), the line shot landing in the Angels’ bullpen in left-center field. All four of Gallo’s homers this season have come off left-handed pitchers.

Volquez was 4-8 for Miami in 2017 before Tommy John surgery but returned as a free agent to Texas, where he spent 2018 rehabilitating and then spent much of last season on the injured list with elbow issues. The 37-year-old right-hander, who made his big league debut for Texas in 2005, had indicated he might retire after last season before deciding to pitch another year.

Allard, the youngest Rangers pitcher, struck out six and walked one while throwing 94 pitches five days before his 23rd birthday. It was the right-hander’s second start filling in the rotation spot of two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, who went on the 45-day injured list with a torn muscle in his shoulder after throwing only one inning.

Sandoval, who was on the Angels’ taxi squad before being recalled to make the start, struck out four and walked one in six innings. The 23-year-old left-hander’s 11 consecutive starts without a win to begin his big league career is the longest streak in team history.