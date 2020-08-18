Angels lineup vs. Giants: Joe Maddon studies Shohei Ohtani’s high school video

Shohei Ohtani was back in the Angels lineup Tuesday afternoon for the team’s homestand finale against the San Francisco Giants. The two-way player, who is participating only as a hitter the rest of the season, was given the previous game off to rest for the first time in 10 games and work on his swing.

Ohtani, batting .203 this season, had two hits in his last 15 at-bats. Manager Joe Maddon worked with Ohtani for approximately 30 minutes Monday and was encouraged by the results.

“I just wanted him to just chill a little bit, relax a little bit, work on some things and get him right back out there,” Maddon said.

Maddon approached the lesson with an eye on Ohtani’s past. He researched what Ohtani’s swing looked like as a high school prospect in Japan so that he could point out ways to help Ohtani ease into old habits.

Advertisement

Maddon picked up the trick from Gary Sutherland, who worked as a scout and advisor to former Angels general managers Bill Stoneman and Tony Reagins from 19992011.

“Almost 100% of the time, whatever [a player] looked like in high school is what he should look like now to be successful,” Maddon said.

“When you do that, I’m looking for the guy to find his own way. To me, that’s the best way to go about teaching hitting. To fabricate new things for such a good player like him. Ugh. I saved my fabrication for those minor league guys that were ready to wash out. The guys that are really good, you got to stay real close to where they had been.”

Angels lineup

Advertisement

David Fletcher SS

Tommy La Stella 1B

Mike Trout CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani

Brian Goodwin LF

Jo Adell RF

Anthony Bemboom C

Advertisement

Luis Rengifo 2B

Dylan Bundy RHP