Angels lineup vs. Houston Astros: Patrick Sandoval looks to get back on track

The Angels send young left-hander Patrick Sandoval to the mound Monday for the start of four-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Sandoval, 23, is looking for a bounce-back performance. He has given up 10 runs, nine earned in his last 10 innings. In his most recent outing, he struggled to generate misses from the San Francisco Giants. They only whiffed on five of 33 swings taken in what ended up as Sandoval’s third consecutive loss.

Sandoval, a native of Mission Viejo, is making his 13th MLB start since debuting last August. He hasn’t earned a victory in any of his previous outings.

Earlier in the day, the league moved the finale of this series from Thursday to a doubleheader on Tuesday because of the potential impact of Tropical Storm Laura on the Houston area. Tuesday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. PDT.

Advertisement

Angels starting lineup for Monday

1. David Fletcher — Second base

2. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

3. Mike Trout — Center field

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

5. Albert Pujols — First base

6. Jo Adell — Right field

7. Justin Upton — Left field

8. Andrelton Simmons — Shortstop

9. Anthony Bemboom — Catcher

Patrick Sandoval — Starting pitcher