Angels

Andrew Heaney pitches a gem as Angels spoil Mike Clevinger’s Padres debut

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws against the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 3, 2020
7:17 PM
Andrew Heaney allowed only three hits over seven innings and the Angels defeated San Diego 2-0 on Thursday, spoiling Mike Clevinger’s debut with the Padres.

With most of the attention focused on Clevinger, who was acquired in a multiplayer deal with Cleveland before Monday’s trade deadline, it was Heaney (3-2) who ended up pitching a gem. The right-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing a career-high 117 pitches.

Mike Mayers and Felix Pena each worked a scoreless inning in handing the Padres their second shutout this season. San Diego had won 12 of its last 15 and entered the day leading the majors in runs scored. It was Pena’s second career save and his first since 2016.

Clevinger (1-2) didn’t have a sharp outing against the Angels, who drafted him in 2011 before trading him to the Indians three years later. The 29-year-old long-haired right-hander — who is nicknamed “Sunshine” — came in with a 4-0 career mark against Los Angeles and allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings.

Clevinger didn’t retire the Angels in order until the sixth and allowed the leadoff batter aboard in each of the first four innings.

Andrelton Simmons and Justin Upton each had two hits and an RBI for the Angels, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jared Walsh’s double led off the third before he scored on a one-out single by Simmons.

Los Angeles added to its lead in the fourth on Upton’s RBI single. Anthony Rendon led off the inning with a triple after Wil Myers was unable to make a diving catch in right field.

Angels
