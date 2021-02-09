Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Angels sign veteran utilityman Phil Gosselin to a minor league contract

(Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
The Angels signed veteran infielder Phil Gosselin to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training Tuesday, adding a versatile veteran to the competition for a utility spot.

Gosselin, 32, has a .261 career batting average, .675 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 10 homers, 35 doubles and 54 RBIs in eight seasons with Atlanta, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Texas, Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

The right-handed hitting and throwing Gosselin has made 63 of his 119 career starts at second base, but he’s also started 22 games at third base, 14 in the corner-outfield spots, 11 at first base and nine at shortstop. He will compete with Luis Rengifo and Franklin Barreto for a reserve role.

