Angels

Angels open spring training with victory over Giants

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers during the first inning.
Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers during a game against the Dodgers in September.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — 

The Angels on Sunday opened spring training with a 5-2 victory over the Giants in seven innings.

ON THE MOUND: José Quintana and Patrick Sandoval each threw scoreless innings. Quintana hit his first batter and walked his second before getting three straight outs. Sandoval also issued a walk, but struck out two. In the third inning, right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes — who is in contention for one of the team’s final bullpen spots this spring — left the game with right elbow discomfort.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels were on the base paths all day, scoring twice in the second and third and tacking on another run in the seventh. The team had only five hits — including just one extra-base hit courtesy of a Luis Rengifo double — but walked eight times. Rengifo, David Fletcher and Jared Walsh all reached base twice.

EXTRA BASES: Top prospect Jo Adell drew a a walk at the plate, but committed a miscue defensively when he fell down in right field trying to track a fly ball in the third inning on a play that yielded the Giants’ first run. Manager Joe Maddon said afterward it was simply a slip, perhaps caused by slick grass near the warning track.

UP NEXT: The Angels will host the Chicago White Sox at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Monday in their Cactus League home opener. Offseason acquisition Alex Cobb is projected to start the game.

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
