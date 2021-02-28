Angels open spring training with victory over Giants

The Angels on Sunday opened spring training with a 5-2 victory over the Giants in seven innings.

ON THE MOUND: José Quintana and Patrick Sandoval each threw scoreless innings. Quintana hit his first batter and walked his second before getting three straight outs. Sandoval also issued a walk, but struck out two. In the third inning, right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes — who is in contention for one of the team’s final bullpen spots this spring — left the game with right elbow discomfort.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels were on the base paths all day, scoring twice in the second and third and tacking on another run in the seventh. The team had only five hits — including just one extra-base hit courtesy of a Luis Rengifo double — but walked eight times. Rengifo, David Fletcher and Jared Walsh all reached base twice.

EXTRA BASES: Top prospect Jo Adell drew a a walk at the plate, but committed a miscue defensively when he fell down in right field trying to track a fly ball in the third inning on a play that yielded the Giants’ first run. Manager Joe Maddon said afterward it was simply a slip, perhaps caused by slick grass near the warning track.

UP NEXT: The Angels will host the Chicago White Sox at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Monday in their Cactus League home opener. Offseason acquisition Alex Cobb is projected to start the game.