Angels

José Suarez throws two scoreless innings in Angels’ spring win over Mariners

Angels starting pitcher José Suarez throws against the Houston Astros in August.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

The Angels beat the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, 6-2, in six innings at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Jaime Barria made his first appearance of the spring. He retired six of the seven batters he faced in two innings, with a solo home run by Ty France his only blemish. He struck out one batter.

José Suarez pitched the final two innings without giving up a run. He struck out four batters and surrendered only one hit. Felix Peña and Ty Buttrey also pitched one inning in relief each. Buttrey gave up one run.

AT THE PLATE: Albert Pujols recorded two hits. David Fletcher, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, José Iglesias and Shohei Ohtani also had one hit apiece. Ohtani nearly hit his second home run of the spring, as well, launching a fly ball to center field that died at the wall. It was still good enough for a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the sixth, Phil Gosselin and Scott Schebler hit a home run.

EXTRA BASES: The Angels’ infield turned several impressive defensive plays. Iglesias, the shortstop, made a diving barehanded throw on a slow roller up the middle. Third baseman Luis Rengifo recovered a ground ball that ricocheted off Buttrey to throw out a runner at first. And first baseman Matt Thaiss made a diving stop of a grounder behind the bag near the foul line.

UP NEXT: The Angels face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field of Phoenix on Monday. Andrew Heaney will make his second start of the spring. The Angels and Brewers will also play a “B game” at the Brewers complex on Monday morning. Dylan Bundy will pitch in that contest for the Angels.

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
