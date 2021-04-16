Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Tim Mead, former Angels executive, steps down as Baseball Hall of Fame president

Tim Mead speaks to reporters during a news conference in April 2019.
Tim Mead speaks to reporters during a news conference in April 2019. Mead is stepping down as the president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Longtime Angels employee Tim Mead announced Friday that he is stepping down as president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Mead, 62, took the job April 30, 2019, following a 40-year career with the Angels.

“I have been extremely blessed as a lifelong fan of the game to spend four decades serving the organization I grew up admiring, and then have the distinct honor and privilege of assuming the role of President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum,” Mead said in a statement. “The driving force behind my career in baseball has always been love of the game.

“I made the recent leap with every intention of following in the footsteps of my predecessors, in continuing their efforts in maintaining the Hall of Fame as a critical component of the game. Try as I might, even with the unwavering support of my family, these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities to them.”

A 1980 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, Mead began his career in baseball as an intern in the Angels’ public relations department. His time with the team included four years as assistant general manager from 1994 to ’97.

