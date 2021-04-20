Shohei Ohtani effectively wild in return to mound in Angels’ win over Rangers

Shohei Ohtani hopped off the mound and strode confidently toward the dugout after his fourth-inning strikeout of Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Tuesday night, the Angels right-hander having applied the finishing touches on an erratic but scoreless start that seemed to raise as much concern as hope.

The blister on the middle finger of Ohtani’s pitching hand that relegated the two-way star to hitting for two weeks did not appear to be an issue, at least physically. Ohtani threw 80 pitches, five more than his soft 75-pitch limit, giving up one hit, striking out seven and walking six in a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

While his average fastball velocity of 95.6 mph was down from 98.1 mph in his previous start on April 4, Ohtani’s final three four-seamers of the game clocked in at 97 mph or above, and his split-fingered fastball was devastating, the finishing pitch to six of his seven strikeout victims.

But Ohtani had trouble locating his fastball and threw only 37 of 80 pitches for strikes. He fell behind at some point on 13 of the 19 batters he faced. Four of his walks came on four pitches.

Advertisement

He walked the bases loaded with one out in the first inning but struck out Nick Solak and Willie Calhoun on splitters to escape the jam. He walked Adolis Garcia and hit Brock Holt with a pitch with two outs in the fourth before whiffing Kiner-Falefa.

Ohtani was both wild and dominant, a combination that garnered a piece of history: Since 1901, there had never been a game in which a pitcher tossed at least four scoreless innings with at least seven strikeouts and six walks.

As shaky as he was, Ohtani gave the Angels a chance to win, an opportunity Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Kurt Suzuki seized by crushing home runs to break open a close game.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Scott Schebler doubled to left, took third on Suzuki’s fly to right and scored on David Fletcher’s sacrifice fly to right, narrowly beating Joey Gallo’s strong throw from the outfield.

Trout doubled to lead off the fourth, a catchable ball that dropped between left fielder David Dahl and center fielder Garcia, took third on Justin Upton’s single and scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Solak homered off Angels reliever Griffin Canning to make it 2-1 in the sixth, but Trout got that run back in the bottom of the inning when he clobbered his 39th career homer against the Rangers, a 446-foot shot to left-center that left his bat at 115.5 mph to make it 3-1.

Kiner-Falefa’s triple and Gallo’s shift-beating RBI bunt single pulled Texas to within 3-2 in the seventh, but Pujols sent a 446-foot solo shot to center, his 664th career homer, and Suzuki hit a towering, two-run shot to left in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-2 lead.

Advertisement

Mike Mayers (12/3 innings, three strikeouts) and Rasiel Iglesias covered the final 22/3 innings for the Angels.

Rubber game

Left-hander Jose Quintana hopes a little change of scenery — a move from the third-base side of the rubber to the first-base side — in Wednesday’s series finale will help shake a sluggish start in which he’s given up nine earned runs in five innings of his first two starts.

“We looked at where he’s been for the last few years when he’s had success and realized he was closer to the first-base side,” pitching coach Matt Wise said. “It makes it a little easier to command the breaking ball, we think his fastball plays a little better over there … and his changeup is just as good from that side.”

Advertisement

Quintana, who signed a one-year, $8-million deal in January, hasn’t pitched since April 10, when he was rocked for seven runs (five earned) and five hits in 12/3 innings of a 15-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

Some mental adjustments might help Quintana as much as a shift on the rubber.

“The biggest thing for me is being more assertive in the zone and getting ahead in counts,” manager Joe Maddon said. “As he gets into those, we’re going to see better results.”

