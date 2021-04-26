Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Monday

The Angels visit the Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PDT Monday as they stay in Texas after avoiding a sweep in Houston with a 4-2 win Sunday to get back to .500 at 10-10.

The Rangers were just swept by the White Sox in Chicago to fall to 9-13 in the AL West cellar.

The Angels, with Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP) getting his third start of the season, opened as -165 favorites over the Rangers with Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP), but early money has shown on Texas to drop the line to Angels -145 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

This is actually the same pitching matchup as Tuesday when the Angels won 6-2 for their only win of the three-game series in Anaheim. Ohtani shut out the Rangers for four innings, and even though he didn’t get the win, the Angels are 2-0 in his starts. Mike Trout homered off Lyles in that game and went 3-for-4, but we’re waiting to see if he’s ready to return from his elbow contusion.

Advertisement

(VSiN)

Despite trailing 2-1 in the season series, all the edges seem to be with the Angels, who are No. 3 in the AL (and all of MLB) with a .260 batting average while the Rangers are No. 16 at .229.

The over/under is 8.5 at some books and 9 at others (with added juice of -120 on Over 8.5 and Under 9 depending on the book).

VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.