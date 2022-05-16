State attorney general asks for hold on Angel Stadium land sale amid corruption probe

The state attorney general has asked a court to put the Angel Stadium land sale on hold because of a public corruption investigation into Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and into the potential illegality of the deal.

In an affidavit, FBI special agent Brian Adkins stated Sidhu “has attempted to obstruct an Orange County grand jury inquiry into the Angel Stadium deal.” The agent also said he believed there was probable cause that Sidhu “may have engaged in criminal offenses,” including fraud, theft or bribery, making false statements, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

The agent said he also found probable cause to believe that Sidhu shared confidential information about sale negotiations with the Angels “with the expectation of receiving a sizeable contribution to his reelection campaign from a prominent Angels representative.”

The agent also said Sidhu had taken actions that led to “the withholding of information from an Orange County grand jury and an Orange County Superior Court judge in a civil matter” related to the sale.

In that matter, a judge found that the city had not violated the Brown Act — the state’s good government law — in negotiating the sale. The citizens’ group that filed suit against the city had asked a judge to nullify the sale.

Advertisement

Anaheim mayor Harry Sidhu at his home in Anaheim. (Karen Tapia / Los Angeles Times)

The evidence, according to the agent, also showed Sidhu pursued an Arizona address to register his helicopter, despite the fact that he lived in Anaheim and based the helicopter out of Chino.

Had he registered the helicopter in California, he would have owed $15,888 in sales taxes. Had he registered the helicopter in Arizona, he would have owed $1,025, as a vehicle tax. The agent said there was no record of Sidhu registering the helicopter in either state.

The investigation was disclosed as part of a filing Monday in Orange County Superior Court.

The state said it learned Friday of a federal warrant “based on probable cause to believe that certain actions surrounding the city’s ... sale of Angel Stadium to SRB Management, LLC were unlawful.”

Angels owner Arte Moreno (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

The state and the city had asked the Orange County Superior Court to approve a settlement intended to resolve a dispute over whether affordable housing should have been prioritized on the property. Instead, the state set an emergency hearing for Tuesday, at which it will ask the court to put the matter on hold for at least 60 days.

Angels owner Arte Moreno is the principal owner of SRB Management, which agreed in 2019 to a $320-million deal to buy the 150-acre stadium site.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates from The Los Angeles Times.