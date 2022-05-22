Angels’ Archie Bradley gets a win and an even bigger save

Archie Bradley was feeling pretty good on his drive home from the Inland Empire late Saturday night after throwing a scoreless seventh inning in a 3-0 victory over San Jose, possibly the final step in the Angels reliever’s rehabilitation from a left abdominal strain that has sidelined him since April 30.

“It went great — I got my first low-A win in 10 years, Stass got player of the game,” Bradley said, referring to rehabbing catcher Max Stassi, who hit an eighth-inning home run. “I should have gotten the game ball.”

Those feel-good vibes disappeared the moment Bradley returned to his Newport Beach home a little after midnight and realized that his dog, a black labrador retriever named Crash, had gotten out of his backyard and was missing.

Bradley immediately posted a picture and description of Crash, who has a microchip implanted between his shoulder blades for identification purposes, on his Twitter account. Then he did what any dog lover and owner would do.

“I just went and walked the canyon behind my house looking for him,” Bradley said. “I knew I was probably wasting my time, but I had to do it. If you’ve ever lost a dog, you can’t help it.”

Newport/Corona Del Mar area, my dog crash is missing, black lab, camo collar, he is chipped!!! Please spread the word and any info please!!!! Got out my back yard, buck gully is behind me!!! pic.twitter.com/2toTbHC9xH — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) May 22, 2022

Bradley was up for most of the night, but he was very happy to report Sunday morning that there was a Crash landing. The dog was picked up and brought to the Newport Beach Animal Shelter, and Bradley and Crash were reunited at 9 a.m., when the shelter opened.

“I had changed my phone number a few times, so the number on the chip wasn’t registered, but long story short, they got ahold of me,” Bradley said. “The shelter wouldn’t disclose who turned him in. … I’m running on about an hour of sleep. It was not a fun night, but we’re good now.”

