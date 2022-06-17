Angels’ Anthony Rendon to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

Anthony Rendon’s season is officially over.

The Angels’ injured third baseman, who aggravated his ailing right wrist Tuesday, will have surgery on it early next week and won’t return this year, the team announced Friday.

Rendon informed interim manager Phil Nevin that his wrist was becoming an increasing problem after his at-bat in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. He was pulled from the game before the bottom of the fifth inning.

Rendon’s 2021 season ended in July after he underwent hip surgery.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on Rendon.