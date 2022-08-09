Shohei Ohtani homers, wins to match Babe Ruth as Angels top Athletics

Shohei Ohtani withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday night.

The two-way star joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. According to the Angels, two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit Stars.

Ohtani singled and scored on Taylor Ward’s three-run homer in the fifth, then connected for a towering drive off Sam Selman leading off the seventh as a throng of red-clad fans sitting behind the Angels dugout roared.

On the mound, Ohtani (10-7) was mostly crisp. He had five strikeouts, gave up four hits and retired seven of his final eight batters.

The reigning AL MVP almost didn’t make it out of the third.

Two days after getting spiked on the top of his left foot following a collision with Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzalez near the on-deck circle, Ohtani was hit near the same area by an 87-mph line drive from Ramon Laureano.

After making the play for the final out of the inning, Ohtani bent at the waist in obvious discomfort and then limped slowly off the field. He returned to the field a few moments later to test his leg, and stayed in the game.

Ward’s home run off James Kaprielian (3-6) was his 15th.

Steven Duggar, claimed off waivers from Texas on Sunday, tripled and scored for the Angels, who are 5-1 at the Oakland Coliseum this season.

Chad Pinder homered for the A’s.

Kaprielian gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings.

