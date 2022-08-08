Advertisement
Angels

José Suarez strikes out eight as Angels edge Athletics

Angels' José Suarez pitches against the Oakland Athletics.
Angels’ José Suarez pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning in Oakland on Monday.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Janie McCauley
Associated Press
OAKLAND — 

José Suarez struck out eight over seven superb innings to outpitch fellow lefty Cole Irvin, and the Angels edged the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Monday night.

Luis Rengifo homered in the first inning and it held up to provide Suarez with the only run he needed.

Suarez (4-4) gave up two hits while earning his second straight win against the A’s. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings.

Aaron Loup pitched the eighth and Ryan Tepera finished for his second save to close out the two-hit shutout in just 2 hours, 14 minutes.

Irvin (6-9) faced the Angels for a second consecutive start after losing to Los Angeles on Aug. 2 despite allowing just two runs in six innings. He took another tough defeat Monday night.

Irvin struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and permitted five hits over eight innings.

Steven Duggar, claimed off waivers Sunday from Texas, made his Angels debut when he entered to play left field in the eighth.

