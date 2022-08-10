Magneuris Sierra’s RBI double in 12th lifts Angels over Athletics for sweep

Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted the Angels over the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

“It feels great,” Sierra said through a translator. “I feel very thankful for the opportunity they gave me.”

The A’s suffered their second winless homestand of the season at 0-5.

Jaime Barria (2-2) limited the A’s to an unearned run in three innings of relief to pick up his first win since May 8.

“Nothing fazes him,“ Angels manager Phil Nevin praised. “He goes out and throws strikes and he’s going to make his pitches.”

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning, with Sierra and Ramon Laureano producing RBI singles. Austin Pruitt (0-1) gave up Sierra’s deciding double.

“Sierra’s two at-bats in extra innings were awesome to see,” Nevin said. “We want to go up there and attack the ball and it paid off today.”

The Angels took a 3-0 lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Luis Rengifo, his seventh of the year.

Oakland tied it in the seventh on a three-run double by Tony Kemp, who was thrown out at third trying to stretch it to a triple.

Athletics starter JP Sears gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his Oakland debut. The left-hander was acquired from the Yankees along with Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino on Aug. 1.

“I thought JP, for his first outing as an A, did an outstanding job today,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “He pounded the zone with his fastball, had a couple of strikeouts, no walks. Overall, I thought he did a great job.”

Angels right-hander Touki Toussaint fanned six in five scoreless innings in his first start of the season and third appearance overall.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani went one for 4 with a single and an intentional walk.

