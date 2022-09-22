Advertisement
Angels

Corey Seager’s two-run homer sends Angels to series loss vs. Rangers

Angels left fielder Jo Adell makes a sliding catch on a fly out by Texas' Josh Jung.
Angels left fielder Jo Adell makes a sliding catch on a fly out by Texas’ Josh Jung during the second inning of the Angels’ 5-3 loss.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — 

Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Angels 5-3 on Thursday.

Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from Jose Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.

Matt Moore (5-2) got three outs for the win, and Jose Leclerc handled the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit with one out in the ninth. Ohtani doubled into the right-field corner, but Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout struck out swinging.

Angels right-hander Michael Lorenzen was charged with three runs and two hits in five-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

