Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels hitting coach Jeremy Reed won’t return next season

Angels manager Phil Nevin, hitting coach Jeremy Reed and Mike Trout look on.
From left, Angels manager Phil Nevin, hitting coach Jeremy Reed and Mike Trout look on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 23 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
(Mike Carlson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not be returning to the Angels in 2023, the team said Wednesday.

The moves mark the first changes of Phil Nevin’s coaching staff for next season.

The Angels finished their season at 73-89.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters after he returned home, at the Haneda international airport in Tokyo

Angels

Shohei Ohtani as closer? Angels’ two-way star thinking about it for World Baseball Classic

Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani could add a new role to his impressive playing style as closer for Japan at next year’s World Baseball Classic.

In 2022, the offense ranked first in strikeouts (1,539), tied for 22nd with the Washington Nationals in on-base-plus-slugging rate (.687), 24th in batting average (.233) and 25th in runs (623).

Advertisement

Nevin was hired as the Angels’ third base coach last winter and was promoted to interim manager in June when Joe Maddon was fired. The Angels made Nevin their full-time manager for the 2023 season on the last day of the regular season on Oct. 5.

Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian said at the end of the season they would figure out who would be on the coaching staff this offseason.

Reed was promoted to the Angels’ major league staff in 2018, as former manager Brad Ausmus’ hitting coach. Reed remained the hitting coach for Maddon and Nevin.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Advertisement