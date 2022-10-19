Angels hitting coach Jeremy Reed won’t return next season

Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not be returning to the Angels in 2023, the team said Wednesday.

The moves mark the first changes of Phil Nevin’s coaching staff for next season.

The Angels finished their season at 73-89.

In 2022, the offense ranked first in strikeouts (1,539), tied for 22nd with the Washington Nationals in on-base-plus-slugging rate (.687), 24th in batting average (.233) and 25th in runs (623).

Nevin was hired as the Angels’ third base coach last winter and was promoted to interim manager in June when Joe Maddon was fired. The Angels made Nevin their full-time manager for the 2023 season on the last day of the regular season on Oct. 5.

Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian said at the end of the season they would figure out who would be on the coaching staff this offseason.

Reed was promoted to the Angels’ major league staff in 2018, as former manager Brad Ausmus’ hitting coach. Reed remained the hitting coach for Maddon and Nevin.