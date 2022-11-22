Angels trade for outfielder Hunter Renfroe
Perry Minasian has been making good on his word to acquire proven major league talent to improve his roster.
On Tuesday night, the Angels general manager traded for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe and sent pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, along with minor league pitcher Adam Seminaris, to Milwaukee.
The move adds much-needed depth to the Angels outfield that includes Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak.
Renfroe hit .255 with an .807 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2022. The Angels had a .687 OPS, tied for 22nd in the majors last season.
This is a developing story check back for updates
