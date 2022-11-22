Advertisement
Angels

Angels trade for outfielder Hunter Renfroe

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Oct. 3 in Milwaukee.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Perry Minasian has been making good on his word to acquire proven major league talent to improve his roster.

On Tuesday night, the Angels general manager traded for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe and sent pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, along with minor league pitcher Adam Seminaris, to Milwaukee.

The move adds much-needed depth to the Angels outfield that includes Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak.

Renfroe hit .255 with an .807 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2022. The Angels had a .687 OPS, tied for 22nd in the majors last season.

This is a developing story check back for updates

