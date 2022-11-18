Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels acquire infielder Gio Urshela from the Twins

Gio Urshela, right, celebrates with Minnesota Twins teammate Max Kepler after scoring against the Dodgers on Aug. 9.
Gio Urshela, right, celebrates with Minnesota Twins teammate Max Kepler after scoring against the Dodgers on Aug. 9 at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Angels have a new infielder.

Gio Urshela, who has played third base and shortstop, was traded to Anaheim from the Minnesota Twins on Friday in exchange for minor league pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo.

The Angels designated pitcher Jhonathan Diaz for assignment to make room for Urshela on the 40-man roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) aims a pitch during the first inning.

Angels

Tyler Anderson explains why signing with Angels was a ‘no-brainer’

Former Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson says staying on the West Coast factored in his decision to sign with the Angels. What role do the Angels see for him?

In acquiring Urshela, the Angels address a big problem they had through much of this past season: having another player on the left side of the infield who could provide offense.

Advertisement

Last season with the Twins, Urshela had career highs in hits (143) and walks (41) while playing 144 games, the most he’s played in a season. Urshela finished with a .285 average and a .767 on-base-plus-slugging rate. He had a particularly good second half of the season, batting .317, which ranked 11th in the American League.

Urshela, 31, played one season with the Twins after three seasons with the New York Yankees. He has also played for Cleveland and Toronto.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Advertisement