Angels

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred calls Angels owner Arte Moreno ‘a good steward’

FILE - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno, right, talks with Angels manager Joe Maddon.
Angels owner Arte Moreno, right, talks with former Angels manager Joe Maddon prior to a game in April 2022.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
PHOENIX — 

On a day Arte Moreno made his first appearance at Angels spring training, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared his thoughts on the Angels owner and his decision to take the team off the market last month.

Speaking at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel as part of a Cactus League Media Day, Manfred called Moreno “a good steward for the game” who has “been a valued member of the ownership group.”

“There’s a lot of success that had been had there,” Manfred said, highlighting the Angels spending and previous run of years in which they drew over three million fans per season. “And I think a lot of the sort of negativity recently was a reflection back on the Angels, not a product of them doing anything inappropriate or improper.”

Manfred also said that Moreno, who announced in August that he was exploring the sale of the team, did have bidders and options.

Moreno did not address any members of the media at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Wednesday morning, but did watch Shohei Ohtani’s bullpen session on the first day of official workouts for pitchers and catchers while sitting on a bench a few feet behind him.

A few people chatted with him, like general manager Perry Minasian and former Angels catcher Bob Boone, who manager Phil Nevin invited to camp as a special guest for the next few days.

After Moreno announced he was not selling back in January, Minasian said he was excited that he would be staying, then also pointed to the Angels payroll over the years — the Angels have had a top-10 payroll for almost 20 years, albeit much of the money year after year has gone to just a few players.

On Tuesday at camp, Nevin said he thinks Moreno is a good owner for the organization and repeated that he helped put the Angels in the position they are now, but that it was up to them to win.

On Wednesday morning, Mike Trout said he wasn’t surprised Moreno decided not to sell, pointing to the amount of money the Angels were spending through the offseason to try to improve.

Sarah Valenzuela

