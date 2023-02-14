Will the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani? Five Angels spring training storylines to watch

Spring training begins this week for the Angels, who are trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Because of next month’s World Baseball Classic, there will be a slightly different cadence to the preseason, and the Angels will feel the impact. Ten players from the Angels’ 40-man roster and eight from the minor leagues will be leaving camp early to play in the WBC, which runs March 7-21.

Before the Angels’ big league spring camp concludes — with the traditional exhibition Freeway Series against the Dodgers March 26-28 — here are five things to watch at Angels spring training this year.