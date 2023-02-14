Will the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani? Five Angels spring training storylines to watch

Share
Spring training begins this week for the Angels, who are trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Because of next month’s World Baseball Classic, there will be a slightly different cadence to the preseason, and the Angels will feel the impact. Ten players from the Angels’ 40-man roster and eight from the minor leagues will be leaving camp early to play in the WBC, which runs March 7-21.
Before the Angels’ big league spring camp concludes — with the traditional exhibition Freeway Series against the Dodgers March 26-28 — here are five things to watch at Angels spring training this year.
The elephant in the room
The big question that will follow the Angels until Shohei Ohtani makes his decision: What’s happening with the two-way superstar?
General manager Perry Minasian has repeated all winter that they love Ohtani, they have a good relationship with his agent, CAA’s Nez Balelo, and that the Angels want to retain Ohtani for a long time.
Minasian says it’s his policy not to talk about negotiations, so only the Angels and Ohtani’s agency know if extension discussions have been happening or will happen this spring.
Ohtani has made it clear that, above all, he wants to win. How the Angels perform this year could impact his decision if nothing happens by the end of spring training.
Ohtani has been in Arizona for a few weeks, working out, throwing bullpens and doing his usual preseason progressions. He’s likely to leave Angels camp March 1 to head back to Japan, where he will play for the Japanese national team in the WBC.
Who’s No. 6?
The Angels have one more spot in their six-man rotation up for grabs that Minasian has said they’d either fill based on how their existing group of pitchers is doing at camp, or from the outside.
Internal options the Angels will look at during the spring include:
- Griffin Canning, a Gold Glove winner in 2020 who has appeared in 14 games since then after missing the tail end of the 2021 season and all of 2022 because of injuries.
- Jaime Barría, who started 55 of 65 games his first four years with the Angels and had success, but in 2022 pitched all but one game out of the bullpen.
- Chris Rodriguez, who because of significant injury, has pitched in just 47 games (15 in the majors) since getting drafted by the Angels in 2016.
- Chase Silseth, who made his debut last year and started in seven games but struggled after a strong first start.
- Tucker Davidson, a trade deadline addition from the Atlanta Braves last year who had a 6.87 ERA in eight starts with the Angels.
Minasian said that his pitchers returning from long injury stints are feeling well and throwing again and will be re-evaluated at the start of camp.
How do all the pieces fit?
Minasian followed through on building depth with proven major league talent, picking up infielders Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury, outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Brett Phillips, starter Tyler Anderson and relief pitcher Carlos Estévez.
The GM has confirmed that Mike Trout will remain in center and Renfroe will play in right field, shifting Taylor Ward to left with Phillips being the fourth outfielder. Which leaves Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak at the end of the pecking order.
It’s even more crowded in the infield. Anthony Rendon, who has been injured most of the last two seasons, will play at third base. Urshela and Drury are also natural third basemen, though they have experience elsewhere in the infield.
Having two more bona fide third basemen solves the Angels’ lack of depth at the position if Rendon is unable to play during the year. Where everyone else gets regular reps is the question. Urshela and Drury join an infield that also includes Luis Rengifo, David Fletcher, and Jared Walsh.
Minasian has intimated that with how injuries affect his team, the Angels will need everyone. It’s up to manager Phil Nevin to decide who will be his regular starters and if he needs to switch them depending on matchups.
Sorting out catcher
Catcher Max Stassi became the new veteran of the position group when Kurt Suzuki decided to retire at the end of last season. Stassi got the majority of reps at catcher last year, having signed a three-year, $17.5-million extension the previous spring.
His lack of production as Ohtani’s primary battery mate — in Ohtani’s best season to date on the mound added a wrinkle to last season. Stassi had a .571 on-base-plus-slugging rate, a dip from his .752 OPS in 2021.
Minasian has reiterated through the offseason that he is looking for ways to improve his roster, so acquiring a catcher is possible. The Angels reportedly had interest in former Yankee catcher Gary Sánchez, who spent last year with the Twins.
The Angels have internal options to add as a backup or platoon catcher. Logan O’Hoppe, ranked the No. 5 best catching prospect in baseball, and Matt Thaiss, who had no major league catching experience prior to last season are getting most of the attention. Catcher Chad Wallach, whom the Angels brought back on a minor league deal, will also be looking to break camp with the big league team.
Who are the newcomers?
The Angels have 38 non-roster players they’ve invited to spring training.
Among them will be a few players they drafted last year, such as infielder Zach Neto, their top pick in 2022, and pitchers Ben Joyce, the hardest-throwing pitcher in college baseball, and Victor Mederos.
Also on the list is Edgar Quero, a Cuban catching prospect who impressed enough — particularly with his bat — in Class A that he’s ranked the 10th-best catching prospect in baseball this year.
