Shohei Ohtani named opening-day starter, says he’s ‘not thinking about free agency’

In an expected move, the two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named the starting pitcher for the Angels’ season opener against the Oakland Athletics on March 30 as he heads into what might be his final season with the team.

Angels manager Phil Nevin announced Ohtani as the opening-day starter shortly after the pitcher spoke to the media at the Angels’ spring-training facility in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday. Ohtani told reporters he’s not thinking about his contract situation or whether he might be traded before the end of the season.

“I’m really not thinking about free agency right now,” Ohtani said. “I’ve never been a free agent so I don’t know what it feels like. Like I said, I’m focused on the season, I’m not trying to think too far ahead.”

“This is my last year and I’m aware of that. As of now, I’m an Angel and that’s all I want to focus on.” - Ohtani on whether he’s open to an extension. pic.twitter.com/SfVnEFcvi3 — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) February 16, 2023

Ohtani is the first Angels pitcher to start consecutive seasons since Jered Weaver’s run of six consecutive starts from 2010-15.

Ohtani went 15-9 with a 2.33 earned-run average in 2022. He had 219 strikeouts and made five more starts and pitched 36 more innings than he did during a stellar 2021 season. At the plate, he had 160 hits, including 34 home runs, 30 doubles and six triples.