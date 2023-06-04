Shohei Ohtani engages hero mode vs. Astros as Angels avoid sweep

Angels star Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning of a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the Houston Astros 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Ohtani was hitless before clubbing a pitch from Phil Maton (0-1) off the wall in right field, driving in Gio Urshela for a 2-1 lead. The clutch swing gave Ohtani 41 RBIs on the season.

Luis Rengifo hit his third homer for Los Angeles, which stopped a three-game slide. Chris Devenski (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Carlos Estévez got four outs for his 14th save.

Advertisement

Yainer Diaz connected for Houston, and Alex Bregman also had two hits. Bregman extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Diaz’s leadoff drive in the fifth against Griffin Canning put the Astros in front. But Rengifo went deep in the sixth for the Angels’ first hit of the game against J.P. France.

Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning delivers against the Houston Astros in the first inning Sunday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Canning allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one in six innings. It was his fourth straight start of allowing three or fewer runs.

France pitched a career-best seven innings in his sixth major league start. He yielded three hits, struck out three and walked one.