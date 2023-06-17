Shohei Ohtani hits 150th home run of his career, but Angels lose to Royals

Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits a seventh-inning, solo home run Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. The blast, the 150th of Ohtani’s career, gave the Angels a six-run lead, but they lost 10-9.

Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his major league debut, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Angels 10-9 on Saturday to end a 10-game losing streak.

Aroldis Chapman (2-2) earned the win in relief. Chris Devenski (3-1) took the loss.

The Angels wasted a great start by Griffin Canning, who gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. The Angels were up 8-2 in the seventh inning before the Royals came back.

Brandon Drury stroked two home runs and drove in three runs and Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 23rd home run to build the lead for the Angels. The homer was the 150th of Ohtani’s career.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani celebrates in the dugout after he homered during the seventh inning for career blast No. 150. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Angels starter Griffin Canning gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Kansas City scored three runs in the seventh off Kolton Ingram, who was also making his big league debut. He gave up two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning. The Royals got three more runs off Jose Soriano in the eighth. Nick Pratto had an RBI single. Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two with a single.

With the score tied 8-8 in the ninth, the Angels’ Mike Trout hit a single to drive in Andrew Velazquez, who led off the inning with a walk before stealing second and third bases.

But the Royals answered in the bottom of the ninth. Edward Olivares led off with a single. Pinch-runner Dairon Blanco stole second and went to third on a throwing error. He scored on a single by Maikel Garcia. Garcia stole second and went to third on a bunt by Nicky Lopez. And then Taylor launched a hit over the head of Trout in center field to win the game.

Mike Mayers gave up six runs and seven hits in five-plus innings for Kansas City.

Drury’s home runs came in the second and sixth innings. Ohtani’s 437-foot homer to dead center came in the seventh.

Taylor Ward also homered for the Angels in the second inning.

The Royals tied the score 2-2 in the fourth when Salvador Perez reached on an infield single and MJ Melendez hit a 420-foot home run to right-center.

Samad Taylor, top center, celebrates with his Royals teammates after he hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning in his major league debut. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Trainer’s room

Angels: Third baseman Anthony Rendon remained out of the lineup because of soreness in his left wrist. Manager Phil Nevin said the plan is to get him ready for Tuesday when the Angels host the Dodgers in the first game of a two-game series.

Up next

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-1, 5.80 ERA) is set to start in the series finale Sunday against Royals right-hander Zach Greinke (1-6, 4.65).