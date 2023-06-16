Patrick Sandoval’s seven innings help Angels blank Royals and stay streaking

Patrick Sandoval worked seven scoreless innings, giving up four hits, to lead the Angels to a 3-0 win over the Royals in Kansas City on Friday night. The Angels have won 10 of 12.

Brandon Drury drove in two runs, Patrick Sandoval threw seven innings, and the Angels handed Kansas City its 10th straight loss, beating the Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

Sandoval (4-6) didn’t retire the Royals in order until he struck out the side in the seventh. He gave up four hits and four walks, hit a batter and struck out six. Sam Bachman pitched the final two innings for the first save of his career.

The Angels (40-32) have won two straight games and 10 of their last 12.

Royals starter Brady Singer (4-6) yielded two runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out five. Kansas City (18-51) was shut out for the ninth time this season.

Shohei Ohtani laced a double down the left-field line in the first inning and went to third base on a wild pitch. After Mike Trout walked, Drury singled to center to drive in Ohtani and send Trout to third. The Royals avoided further trouble when Singer struck out Matt Thaiss and Drury was caught stealing.

Drury extended the lead in the sixth with an RBI double. Trout led off with a single. Drury followed with a line drive down the left-field line. Hunter Renfroe singled to left, ending Singer’s night.

The Angels added a run in the seventh when reliever Jose Cuas hit the first batter he faced and walked Thaiss with the bases loaded.

The Angels’ Brandon Drury had an RBI single in the first inning and a run-scoring double in the sixth. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Training room

Angels: Third baseman Anthony Rendon was held out of the lineup because of soreness in his left wrist. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning Thursday in Texas. Though he stayed in the game, he did not swing. X-Rays were negative, and he’s listed as day to day.

Royals: Catcher Salvador Perez was not in the lineup after being hit by a pitch in the left hand Wednesday. X-rays were negative, and manager Matt Quatraro said Perez is likely to be back soon.

Transactions

Angels: Infielder Michael Stefanic was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake. In a corresponding move, first baseman Gio Urshela was put on the 10-day injured list because of a left pelvis fracture. Urschela had missed the previous four games with back soreness, but he fell down awkwardly Thursday at Texas. He was on crutches after the game, and X-rays revealed the fracture.

Royals: Infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor was recalled from triple-A Omaha. Taylor will make his major league debut when he appears for the Royals. He was a travel-ball teammate of Royals first baseman/outfielder Nick Pratto and Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak in Southern California.

Up next

Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.56 ERA) is set to start Saturday. The Royals have not announced a starter.