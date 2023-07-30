Advertisement
Hunter Renfroe’s home run in extra innings leads Angels over Blue Jays

Angels' Hunter Renfroe rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 30, 2023, in Toronto.
Hunter Renfroe rounds the bases after his two-run home run in the 10th inning gave the Angels a 3-1 lead against the Blue Jays on Sunday in Toronto.
(Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)
By Sarah Valenzuela
TORONTO — 

The Angels struggled with runners in scoring position for a third day in a row, but did get the big hit when it mattered to avoid getting swept. They beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday at the Rogers Centre.

With Mike Moustakas as the Angels’ automatic runner at second base to start the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe hit a home run into the Blue Jays bullpen. It gave the Angels a 3-1 lead.

Carlos Estévez, who had pitched the ninth inning for the Angels, came back in the 10th. He gave up a single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which allowed Bo Bichette to score. He walked his next batter, then struck out his next two and got his final batter to fly out.

The Angels scored the first run of the game in the top of the third. After Blue Jays starter José Berríos loaded the bases by hitting Matt Thaiss on the foot, Renfroe hit a sacrifice fly to score Shohei Ohtani.

Angels

The Blue Jays tied the score in the fifth after Tyler Anderson gave up consecutive singles to Dalton Varsho and Whit Merrifield. A fielding error by Mickey Moniak allowed Merrifield to reach second base as Varsho scored.

Anderson pitched 6 ⅓ innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits. He struck out two and walked one.

