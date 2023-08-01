Angels acquire reliever Dominic Leone as focus turns to postseason push

The Angels made one last addition as the trade deadline came and went, adding another bullpen piece in New York Mets right-hander Dominic Leone, the team announced.

Leone, 31,was acquired for Jeremiah Jackson, a utility player who was the Angels’ No. 9-rated prospect in their farm system. Leone had a 4.40 earned-run average in 31 games in his first season with the Mets. Jackson was hitting .248 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs in 82 games for double-A Rocket City. The Angels also received cash considerations from the Mets in the exchange, and Sam Bachman was transferred to the 60-day injured list as the 40-man roster move.

The deal capped a busy summer of trades for the Angels, who began by acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the Mets and Mike Moustakas from the Colorado Rockies in June. The Angels traded for pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox last week and Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron were brought over from the Rockies on Sunday. Earlier Tuesday, the Angels traded reliever Tucker Davidson to the Kansas City Royals for cash.

“Every clubhouse right now is staring at the TV and wondering what’s going on,” manager Phil Nevin said before Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. “Only natural, we go through this every year.

“But like I said over the last week when we got Giolito and López,” he added, “different, little buzz in there. The same when we got Croney and Grichuk. Just shoring up the roster and giving us a chance.”

Advertisement

Grichuk and Cron had key hits in the Angels’ 4-1 win over the Braves on Monday, Grichuk with a solo home run and Cron an RBI single. López had a five-out save, his fastball topping out at 101 mph. Giolito pitched decently in his first start with the Angels on Friday night at Toronto, giving up three earned runs over 5⅓ innings, and will take the mound again Wednesday afternoon in the series finale in Atlanta.

“We all appreciate the faith in us to get this done,” Nevin said.

It’s a roster that, when mixed in with the return of key players recovering from injuries, the Angels hope can carry them to their first playoff appearance since 2014.

“We’ll see how it goes,” general manager Perry Minasian said after his last deadline pickup. “We’ve made some improvements and I want to thank ownership first and foremost, for making the investment... We were able to make the team better and that was the goal from day one.”

The Angels entered Tuesday three games behind Toronto for the final American League wild-card spot and 4½ games out of first place in the AL West.

Advertisement

Thanks to their second-half playoff push — 11-5 since the break — the Angels were in position to be buyers when they needed help the most.

“We stay competitive,” general manager Perry Minasian said Monday. “And, again, just trying to make the team better.”

The trades were not the only moves that brought in different faces. The Angels selected the contract of outfield prospect Jordyn Adams on Tuesday, needing another outfielder with Mickey Moniak playing with a bruised foot after fouling a pitch off it.

And pitching prospect Victor Mederos was called back up with Griffin Canning put on the 15-day injured list because of right calf tightness. Nevertheless, the Angels’ outlook remains promising. Brandon Drury (shoulder bruise) started his rehab assignment, playing second base and getting at-bats with triple A on Tuesday with a possible return on Thursday. Mike Trout (wrist surgery) said he felt good coming out of his first day of taking dry swings.

“Better than expected for sure,” Trout said of how he felt. “First time you get the bat in your hand after what happened and how it was a feeling the last couple of weeks, it’s very positive.”