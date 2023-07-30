Advertisement
Angels

Angels acquire Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron in trade with Rockies

Randal Grichuk bats during a game between the Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros on July 5.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
TORONTO — 

The Angels have brought back Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, the team announced Sunday night.

Grichuk, an outfielder, was drafted by the Angels in 2009, but made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals. Cron, primarily a first baseman, previously played for the Angels from 2014-2017.

The Rockies also sent cash consideration in the exchange. The Angels sent minor league left-hand pitcher Mason Albright and right-hander Jake Madden to Colorado in the deal.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the Angels’ trade with Colorado soon.

