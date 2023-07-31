Newcomer Randal Grichuk helps power Angels to victory over first-place Braves

Luis Rengifo celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run for the Angels in the first inning of a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park.

The Angels lineup had a new look Monday, with the newly acquired C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk helping lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Grichuk was one of three Angels who hit home runs off Braves starter Charlie Morton. Luis Rengifo pushed the Angels (55-51) into the lead on a lead-off homer in the first and Chad Wallach added a solo shot in the sixth.

Grichuk became the first player to homer in his Angels debut since Anthony Rendon achieved the feat in 2020. Grichuk, drafted by the Angels in 2009, was traded in to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 before he made his major-league debut.

The Angels, 11-5 since the All-Star break, are three games out of the final American League wild-card spot.

“I didn’t think it would take me 14 years to make it to the big leagues with the Angels, but here I am,” Grichuk said.

Cron previously played with the Angels from 2014-2017. Cron was traded days after Shohei Ohtani arrived at spring training for the first time in February 2018.

“It feels like this game always comes full circle,” Cron said. Cron went one for five Monday, driving in a run in the ninth inning.

Chase Silseth took the mound for the Angels instead of Griffin Canning, who was slated to start, but said he was still experiencing general soreness following his previous outing.

Silseth pitched a commanding five innings, giving up one run, three hits and striking out four. The one run came off a home run hit by Matt Olson, who has the second-most home runs in baseball, 36, after Shohei Ohtani’s 39.

Ohtani looked like he would reach home run No. 40 in the ninth, but Braves center fielder Michael Harris II made a leaping catch near the wall.