Big-hitting Angels can’t capitalize on late chances in loss to Mariners

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting a foul ball against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning Friday at Angel Stadium. Ohtani struck out in the ninth inning with two runners on base in the Angels’ 9-7 loss.

With Shohei Ohtani back in the starting lineup after an abbreviated pitching start because of cramping in his middle finger, the Angels slid into a 9-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners Friday night for their fourth consecutive loss.

Friday night was a slugfest at Angel Stadium. Twice, the Angels (56-55) responded to the Mariners (58-52) by rallying to tie the score, first with an RBI single from the newly acquired C.J. Cron and then with a three-run homer from Mike Moustakas in the third.

When Mariners All-Star Julio Rodríguez gave the Mariners a 7-5 lead with a two-run homer in the fourth, Mickey Moniak responded with a two-run blast in the fifth to tie the game again.

Luis Rengifo contributed to the Angels’ scoring tally, hitting a lead-off home run in the first and finishing two for four at the plate.

The Angels went through five pitchers. Starter Reid Detmers struggled, giving up seven runs, nine hits while walking two and striking out four over four innings and 93 pitches. Relievers Jacob Webb and Dominic Leone fared better, but Reynaldo López took the loss after giving up a RBI single to Eugenio Suarez in the eighth. Cal Raleigh hit a solo homer off Aaron Loup in the ninth for the Mariners’ final run.

The trades for Cron, Leone, and López are already paying off for the Angels, especially in light of their 17-player injury list.

Infielder Brandon Drury returned after being on the injured list for more than a month with a left shoulder bruise. He participated in a 5-4-3 double play to halt the Mariners in the first.

The Angels fell to 4-4 against the Mariners this season.

