Shohei Ohtani pulled from Angels-Mariners game with cramps in pitching hand

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners.
Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Angel Stadium.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)
Shohei Ohtani made an early departure from his pitching start after experiencing cramping in his right hand and fingers, the Angels said in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game.

After throwing just 59 pitches over four innings and after drawing a walk in his at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Angels had a reliever warming up in their bullpen.

After the end of the fourth inning, José Soriano came in to pitch the next inning. Ohtani remained in the game at designated hitter.

This is the third time in the last week that Ohtani has experienced cramping, which impacted some aspect of his performance.

In the second game of a doubleheader in Detroit on July 27, Ohtani exited before his at-bat in the sixth inning with body cramp. He had pitched his first complete game in the first game of the doubleheader that day. In Toronto on July 28, Ohtani exited before his final at-bat in the ninth because of cramping in both of his calves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

