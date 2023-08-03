Shohei Ohtani pulled from Angels-Mariners game with cramps in pitching hand

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Angel Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani made an early departure from his pitching start after experiencing cramping in his right hand and fingers, the Angels said in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game.

After throwing just 59 pitches over four innings and after drawing a walk in his at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Angels had a reliever warming up in their bullpen.

After the end of the fourth inning, José Soriano came in to pitch the next inning. Ohtani remained in the game at designated hitter.

This is the third time in the last week that Ohtani has experienced cramping, which impacted some aspect of his performance.

In the second game of a doubleheader in Detroit on July 27, Ohtani exited before his at-bat in the sixth inning with body cramp. He had pitched his first complete game in the first game of the doubleheader that day. In Toronto on July 28, Ohtani exited before his final at-bat in the ninth because of cramping in both of his calves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.