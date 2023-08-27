Griffin Canning’s strong start goes to waste in Mets’ walk-off win over Angels

New York Mets’ Rafael Ortega (30) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Pete Alonso hit a tying double in the eighth inning and Rafael Ortega a winning single in the ninth to boost the New York Mets over the Angels 3-2 on Sunday and stop a four-game losing streak.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and was three for nine with three runs, two steals and an RBI in his first series since the Angels said he tore a ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Wednesday.

The Angels, who won the first two games of the series, took a 2-1 lead in the eighth on Luis Rengifo’s solo homer off reliever Drew Smith.

Francisco Lindor singled against Matt Moore in the bottom half and scored on a double by Alonso, who has 96 RBIs.

Francisco Álvarez was hit by a pitch from Reynaldo López (2-7) leading off the ninth, DJ Stewart singled and Mark Vientos walked. With no outs, Ortega lined a slider into short right field for the second walkoff hit of his big league career and first with the Mets. Hunter Renfroe sprinted and tried to make a catch on the run but the ball glanced off his glove, allowing pinch runner Tim Locastro to score.

Adam Ottavino (1-4) struck out one in a perfect ninth for his first win since last Oct. 4.

Peterson tied a season high with eight strikeouts over seven innings, his longest outing since June 26 last year, He allowed his only run on Chad Wallach’s tying RBI groundout in the seventh,

The Angels’ Griffin Canning struck out nine over seven innings, which tied his longest start this year. Jeff McNeil scored from second base in the fourth inning on a three-hop infield hit by Álvarez. McNeil sped home when Rengifo stopped the ball behind shortstop on the outfield grass and threw home from his back.

Injury update: Angels manager Phil Nevin said RHP Chase Silseth had a “pretty good lump on his noggin” and a headache but that he fared well on tests Saturday night, when he was hit by Trey Cabbage’s throw to third base in the fourth inning. … 1B Nolan Schanuel (food poisoning) missed his second straight game. … 1B C.J. Cron (back) remains sore and has not resumed baseball activities.

Up next for the Angels: Angels: RHP Lucas Giolito (7-10, 4.32) starts Monday night at Philadelphia, which goes with RHP Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.02).