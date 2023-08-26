Angels’ Chase Silseth hospitalized after taking throw to head in win over Mets

Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth, second from left, is assisted off the field by trainers after taking an errant throw to his head in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-3 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night. Silseth was transported to the hospital to undergo tests.

Angels pitcher Chase Silseth was transported to the hospital after being hit in the head by an errant throw during the Angels’ 5-3 win over the New York Mets.

Silseth threw three hitless innings before his scary moment in the fourth. New York’s Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil led off with consecutive singles. After retiring slugger Pete Alonso on a hard-lit liner to short, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike to Daniel Vogelbach. McNeil ran on the play, but Lindor did not. Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw back to first, which caused Lindor to break for third.

Angels first baseman Trey Cabbage threw back across the diamond to try and get Lindor. However, Silseth began to run towards third and Cabbage’s throw hit Silseth in the side of the head and caromed to the Angels’ on-deck circle, allowing Lindor to score.

Silseth initially took a few steps towards third before grabbing his head with his glove and dropping to his knees and eventually onto his stomach on the edge of the grass. He was down on the ground for several minutes and was checked on by manager Phil Nevin and members of the training staff.

Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth, lays on the field after getting hit with a throw during the fourth inning Saturday. (Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)

“Scary moment for sure,” Nevin said.

Silseth left the field under his own power with support on each side.

Nevin said Silseth was alert and talking the whole time and wondered if he covered the right base. He was taken to a hospital and was undergoing tests.

Ohtani had two hits, stole two bases and added an RBI. He started with a hard-hit double in the first that left the bat at 109.6 mph, and added a triple in the second inning. He walked in the fourth inning against reliever Phil Bickford, a move that drew boos from the crowd for a second straight night. He was intentionally walked in the ninth, which also drew boos from the crowd.

Ohtani, who leads the majors with 44 home runs, leads the Angels with 19 steals. The slugger also damaged a video panel in right field on a first-inning foul ball that drew a gasp from the fans.

Mickey Moniak hit a long homer and Brandon Drury drove in a pair of runs for the Angels, who won their second straight after a four-game losing streak.

Daniel Vogelbach hit his 12th homer and Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the fourth inning for the Mets.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso left the game in the eighth inning after getting hit near the back of the neck by reliever José Soriano. Alonso leads the majors, getting hit 17 times this season. After getting up, Alonso exchanged words with O’Hoppe, causing the benches to clear. Alonso was replaced by a pinch-runner.

Ohtani sparked the Angels in the first with a one-out double off Carlos Carrasco (3-8) and came around to score on Drury’s single, sliding into home with a nimble slide and immediately jumping up.

Since a brilliant start against Arizona on July 6, Carrasco has allowed 33 earned runs in 29 innings (10.24 ERA).

Aaron Loup (2-2) struck out three over 1⅔ innings to earn the victory. Carlos Estévez earned his 28th save in 30 chances with a scoreless ninth.

Injury updates: Angels rookie Logan Schanuel was scratched from the lineup with a case of food poisoning. The 2023 first-round draft pick has hit safely in each of his first seven games since being called up on Aug. 18. He’s day to day. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto (back) continues to do on-field work.

Up next: LHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.59 ERA) pitches for New York on Sunday in the series finale. He has completed six innings just once in his last seven starts. In his first start since July 25, RHP Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.61 ERA) pitches for the Angels.