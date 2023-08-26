Perry Minasian defends Angels’ treatment of Shohei Ohtani, says he turned down imaging

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Ohtani sustained a torn UCL during the game.

Amid criticism over the Angels’ handling of Shohei Ohtani’s health, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters in New York Saturday the team offered to conduct imaging on his throwing arm earlier this month, but the two-way star declined.

Ohtani went through imaging exams on Wednesday after reporting discomfort in his throwing arm and it revealed a UCL tear.

Minasian suggested the Angels were proactive while trying to protect Ohtani’s health, offering to do imaging exams after Ohtani reported he was experiencing a finger cramp on Aug. 3. Ohtani and his agency, CAA, were not worried the cramp was a symptom of a deeper problem and declined, Minasian explained.

“Yes, the only time we got imaging was after he felt the injury,” Minasian told reporters. “With that being said, the imaging was offered earlier in the year and him and his representation turned it down.

“And I understand why,” Minasian continued. “It was a cramp in his finger and they didn’t believe it warranted imaging. So that’s where that is … I know what’s been talked about and what’s been written over the past couple of days, but wanted to get that out there.”

Minasian explained Saturday that the current tear in Ohtani’s elbow is in a different place than the last time he tore his UCL in June 2018 — an injury that led to Tommy John surgery.

“The tear being in a different place, it’s different symptoms,” Minasian said. “So it didn’t feel like it did … when it happened in ‘18.”

Ohtani experienced cramping in his finger against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Ohtani was removed from that game as a pitcher after four innings because of the cramp in his right middle finger. Ohtani remained in the game as designated hitter, mashing his 40th home run of the season later in the game.

Minasian repeated that the recent tear in Ohtani’s UCL likely happened in Wednesday’s game and he did not think Ohtani’s UCL injury dated back to his finger cramp.

“I don’t believe so,” Minasian said. “From talking to the doctors and what we have, the information we have, that it happened that last game. With that being said, I don’t know.”