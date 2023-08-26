Advertisement
Angels

Perry Minasian defends Angels’ treatment of Shohei Ohtani, says he turned down imaging

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Cincinnati Reds.
Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Ohtani sustained a torn UCL during the game.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Amid criticism over the Angels’ handling of Shohei Ohtani’s health, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters in New York Saturday the team offered to conduct imaging on his throwing arm earlier this month, but the two-way star declined.

Ohtani went through imaging exams on Wednesday after reporting discomfort in his throwing arm and it revealed a UCL tear.

Minasian suggested the Angels were proactive while trying to protect Ohtani’s health, offering to do imaging exams after Ohtani reported he was experiencing a finger cramp on Aug. 3. Ohtani and his agency, CAA, were not worried the cramp was a symptom of a deeper problem and declined, Minasian explained.

Advertisement

“Yes, the only time we got imaging was after he felt the injury,” Minasian told reporters. “With that being said, the imaging was offered earlier in the year and him and his representation turned it down.

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani is surrounding by teammates as he walks from the bullpen onto the field before a game

Angels

Hernández: Angels failed to stop Shohei Ohtani from a disastrous injury that alters his future

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani would never bench himself, but the Angels relied on him to say when he needed a break and that may have ruined his arm.

Aug. 24, 2023

“And I understand why,” Minasian continued. “It was a cramp in his finger and they didn’t believe it warranted imaging. So that’s where that is … I know what’s been talked about and what’s been written over the past couple of days, but wanted to get that out there.”

Minasian explained Saturday that the current tear in Ohtani’s elbow is in a different place than the last time he tore his UCL in June 2018 — an injury that led to Tommy John surgery.

“The tear being in a different place, it’s different symptoms,” Minasian said. “So it didn’t feel like it did … when it happened in ‘18.”

Ohtani experienced cramping in his finger against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Ohtani was removed from that game as a pitcher after four innings because of the cramp in his right middle finger. Ohtani remained in the game as designated hitter, mashing his 40th home run of the season later in the game.

Angels manager Phil Nevin, left, talks with Shohei Ohtani before taking him out of the game on Aug, 23, 2023, in Anaheim.

Angels

How much will Shohei Ohtani’s injury cost him in free agency? ‘He’ll be fine.’

Shohei Ohtani could lose millions in his next contract because of his elbow injury. But, one agent says, “I don’t think this is catastrophic for his value.”

Aug. 24, 2023

Advertisement

Minasian repeated that the recent tear in Ohtani’s UCL likely happened in Wednesday’s game and he did not think Ohtani’s UCL injury dated back to his finger cramp.

“I don’t believe so,” Minasian said. “From talking to the doctors and what we have, the information we have, that it happened that last game. With that being said, I don’t know.”

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement