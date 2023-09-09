Angels’ Luis Rengifo will finish season on injured list with torn biceps

Luis Rengifo bats for the Angels during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 30.

Angels utility player Luis Rengifo is going on the injured list with a ruptured left biceps tendon. The move marks the end of his 2023 season.

Rengifo was injured before his first at-bat of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rengifo was going through his normal routine warming up in the on deck circle. He took a swing with the heavy bat, then injured his arm as he dropped the bat.

Mike Moustakas, who was preparing to bat after Rengifo, waved for a trainer to come to Rengifo’s assistance.

Rengifo came out of the game, with Randal Grichuk replacing him.