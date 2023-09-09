Advertisement
Angels’ Luis Rengifo will finish season on injured list with torn biceps

Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo plays during a baseball game, Wednesday.
Luis Rengifo bats for the Angels during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 30.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Angels utility player Luis Rengifo is going on the injured list with a ruptured left biceps tendon. The move marks the end of his 2023 season.

Rengifo was injured before his first at-bat of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rengifo was going through his normal routine warming up in the on deck circle. He took a swing with the heavy bat, then injured his arm as he dropped the bat.

Mike Moustakas, who was preparing to bat after Rengifo, waved for a trainer to come to Rengifo’s assistance.

Rengifo came out of the game, with Randal Grichuk replacing him.

Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

