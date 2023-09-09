Angels’ Luis Rengifo will finish season on injured list with torn biceps
Angels utility player Luis Rengifo is going on the injured list with a ruptured left biceps tendon. The move marks the end of his 2023 season.
Rengifo was injured before his first at-bat of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Rengifo was going through his normal routine warming up in the on deck circle. He took a swing with the heavy bat, then injured his arm as he dropped the bat.
An oblique injury has kept Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup for three consecutive games. Before the injury, he had played in all but two games.
Mike Moustakas, who was preparing to bat after Rengifo, waved for a trainer to come to Rengifo’s assistance.
Rengifo came out of the game, with Randal Grichuk replacing him.
