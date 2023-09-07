Angels’ Luis Rengifo injured in on-deck circle vs. Guardians

Angels’ Luis Rengifo walks on the field during a game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Rengifo sustained an injury while warming up in the on-deck circle Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Angels right fielder Luis Rengifo was removed from the Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians after sustaining what the team described as a left biceps strain before his first at-bat.

Rengifo, who entered Thursday on a 14-game hitting streak, had been warming up in the on-deck circle when he sustained the injury.

After one of his swings, he stepped forward a few steps and then hunched over. He walked toward the dugout steps and hunched over again before athletic trainer Mike Frostad and manager Phil Nevin rushed to him. Eduardo Escobar, who had been near the steps anticipating his own at-bat, also walked over to Rengifo.

Advertisement

Rengifo then walked back down the steps to the dugout. Randal Grichuk took over his spot in the lineup.

Rengifo isnt the only ailing Angels player. Aside from Shohei Ohtani (right oblique inflammation) missing a fourth consecutive game, Mickey Moniak, who was in the starting lineup, was scratched three minutes before the first pitch because of back tightness. Brett Phillips replaced him in center field.