Advertisement
Angels

Angels’ Luis Rengifo injured in on-deck circle vs. Guardians

Angels' Luis Rengifo walks on the field during a game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
Angels’ Luis Rengifo walks on the field during a game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Rengifo sustained an injury while warming up in the on-deck circle Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Angels right fielder Luis Rengifo was removed from the Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians after sustaining what the team described as a left biceps strain before his first at-bat.

Rengifo, who entered Thursday on a 14-game hitting streak, had been warming up in the on-deck circle when he sustained the injury.

After one of his swings, he stepped forward a few steps and then hunched over. He walked toward the dugout steps and hunched over again before athletic trainer Mike Frostad and manager Phil Nevin rushed to him. Eduardo Escobar, who had been near the steps anticipating his own at-bat, also walked over to Rengifo.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo, right, heads to first for a two-run home run as Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann watches during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Angels

Luis Rengifo extends hit steak to 14 games as Angels fall to Orioles

Luis Rengifo extended his hit streak to 14 games, including a two-run homer, but the Angels fell to the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Wednesday.

Sept. 6, 2023

Rengifo then walked back down the steps to the dugout. Randal Grichuk took over his spot in the lineup.

Rengifo isnt the only ailing Angels player. Aside from Shohei Ohtani (right oblique inflammation) missing a fourth consecutive game, Mickey Moniak, who was in the starting lineup, was scratched three minutes before the first pitch because of back tightness. Brett Phillips replaced him in center field.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement