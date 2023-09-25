Mike Trout plans to be ‘wearing an Angels uniform in the spring’

Angels star Mike Trout sits in the dugout during a game against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 15.

Angels star Mike Trout, who was shut down for the season on Sunday due to lingering issues with the hamate bone he fractured and had surgery on in July, said before Monday’s game against the Rangers that he expects to be “wearing an Angels uniform in the spring.”

Trout, who has missed significant time due to injuries for the third straight season, said nothing has changed in terms of his commitment to the Angels.

Angels Angels star Mike Trout will miss rest of the 2023 season Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Mike Trout will go on the 60-day injured list after trying to come back from a fractured wrist in late August.

“I go through this every year. There’s private conversations I have with Arte and John,” Trout said, referring to Angels owner Arte Moreno and president John Carpino. “And like I said, I’m doing the same thing I did the last, what, 13 years? Going into the off-season, clearing my mind and getting ready for spring and wearing an Angels uniform in spring.”

Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract before the 2019 season, added: “I got seven years left on the contract. I know there’s a lot of speculation out there. ... Nothing’s changed.”

When pressed about whether he’d request a trade, Trout said: “You heard what I said.”

This is a developing story. Come back for more updates.