Advertisement
Angels

Mike Trout plans to be ‘wearing an Angels uniform in the spring’

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks over in the dugout before a baseball game.
Angels star Mike Trout sits in the dugout during a game against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 15.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Angels star Mike Trout, who was shut down for the season on Sunday due to lingering issues with the hamate bone he fractured and had surgery on in July, said before Monday’s game against the Rangers that he expects to be “wearing an Angels uniform in the spring.”

Trout, who has missed significant time due to injuries for the third straight season, said nothing has changed in terms of his commitment to the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches from the dugout during the ninth inning on Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.

Angels

Angels star Mike Trout will miss rest of the 2023 season

Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Mike Trout will go on the 60-day injured list after trying to come back from a fractured wrist in late August.

Sept. 24, 2023

Advertisement

“I go through this every year. There’s private conversations I have with Arte and John,” Trout said, referring to Angels owner Arte Moreno and president John Carpino. “And like I said, I’m doing the same thing I did the last, what, 13 years? Going into the off-season, clearing my mind and getting ready for spring and wearing an Angels uniform in spring.”

Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract before the 2019 season, added: “I got seven years left on the contract. I know there’s a lot of speculation out there. ... Nothing’s changed.”

When pressed about whether he’d request a trade, Trout said: “You heard what I said.”

This is a developing story. Come back for more updates.

Los Angeles Angels fans take photos of Shohei Ohtani, bottom center.

Angels

‘They’re even down there when he’s not.’ Shohei Ohtani fans remain rabid amid uncertainty

For Shohei Ohtani fans of all stripes, it’s a strange time as the Angels wind down the regular season and their hero is shut down due to injury with free agency looming.

Sept. 24, 2023

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement