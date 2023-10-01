Advertisement
Angels close losing season with a home win over Oakland

The Angels' Brandon Drury is congratulated after his home run against the Oakland Athletics Sunday
The Angels’ Brandon Drury is congratulated after his home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning Sunday in Anaheim.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
The final day of the Angels’ season began with rain, a tarp on the field and puddles in the dugout. Of course the last day of a bumpy season would end with uncharacteristically inclement weather in Anaheim.

The tarp came off the field in time 2the scheduled first pitch and the Angels earned a 7-3 win over the Athletics on Sunday.

The win allowed the Angels to finish the season 73-89, the same record they record last season.

