Who could replace Phil Nevin as Angels manager? Here are six potential candidates

Being a major league manager is no easy feat. Having to manage the Angels, particularly entering the 2024 season, will be its own challenge for someone new after the team decided not to pick up the option on Phil Nevin’s contract last week.

The ideal candidate for the Angels would be someone who contributes to improving the culture of the organization, has a strong work ethic and has a rich history in baseball. The job would not be a hard sell for some, but would not be as easily enticing to others, particularly to experienced managers, according to one former American League executive who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely.

“All the first-year guys would jump at the opportunity, no question,” the former executive said. “I think the veteran guys, if you have options, you’re gonna look at what the team is, what their future looks like, what the front office or ownership expects of you.

“Those guys that have managed before, if they have options, I think that’s what they’re going to be looking at.”

To name just a few considerations: Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is not guaranteed to return in 2024. The Angels have not had a winning season since 2015. The American League West — the Houston Astros’ dynasty, the Texas Rangers’ revival and the Seattle Mariners’ rise — is its own kind of challenge. Perry Minasian is the final year of his contract as the Angels’ general manager. The organization’s farm system is viewed as weak by most around the industry.

Not to mention that it was less than a year ago that the team was for sale before owner Arte Moreno reversed course in January.

Still, there are sure to be several candidates the Angels will consider. If the Angels follow the pattern of the managerial search that landed them Joe Maddon in 2019, here are six who are potential fits.