Shohei Ohtani wins Player’s Choice Award as AL’s outstanding player

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, shown during a game against the New York Yankees on July 18, won a top honor in voting from major league players.

Shohei Ohtani has been selected the American League Outstanding Player in this year’s Player’s Choice Awards announced Thursday.

It’s the second season Ohtani has earned a Player’s Choice award. In 2021, he was voted Player of the Year and AL Outstanding Player. Major league players voted on these awards at the end of September.

In 2023, Ohtani had 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, 78 extra-base hits and led the majors in slugging rate (.654) and on-base-plus-slugging rate (1.066) over 135 games as the Angels’ designated hitter. As a pitcher, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 earned-run average and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

Dodgers Hernández: Dodgers must sign Shohei Ohtani, but not only for his talent If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.

Ohtani, who is a free agent, finished the season on the injured list, dealing with an oblique issue and having surgery to repair his right ulnar collateral ligament tear.

Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts were finalists for Player of the Year. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. won that award, along with NL Outstanding Player.

Other awards in which Ohtani is a finalist for include: AL Silver Slugger at DH, the winner of which will be announced on Nov. 9, and AL most valuable player, the winner to be revealed on Nov. 16.

