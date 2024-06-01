Reid Detmers and Angels can’t hold back Mariners in blowout loss

Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers, right, walks back to the mound as Seattle’s J.P. Crawford runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of the Angels’ 9-0 loss Saturday.

J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam and Bryce Miller struck out nine over six smooth innings in the Seattle Mariners’ 9-0 win over the Angels on Saturday.

Miller (5-5) gave up just three hits for the Mariners, who lead the AL West on June 1 for the first time since 2003. They have won seven straight home series and six of their last seven games overall. Seattle (33-27) is a season-high six games over .500.

Miller gave up leadoff singles in the first and second but never permitted a runner past second base. It was the second-year right-hander’s 11th career game with six or more innings with three or fewer hits allowed, and the ninth time this season he’s held an opponent to two or fewer earned runs. His eight quality starts bring the Mariners’ major league-leading total to 36.

Advertisement

Angels Jo Adell’s pinch-hit grand slam not enough to save Angels in loss to Mariners Jo Adell ties the game on a grand slam in the seventh inning before Ty France hits a home run in the eighth to give the Mariners a 5-4 win over the Angels.

Three relievers finished the six-hitter. Seattle is 29-12 when its starters pitch six or more innings.

Angels starter Reid Detmers (3-6) set up Crawford’s fourth-inning slam, a line drive to right field, with a pair of walks that loaded the bases. He yielded four hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double to cap a four-run sixth. Luke Raley had a solo homer and Julio Rodríguez added his second RBI single of the game. The star center fielder has reached base safely in eight straight games after a slow start.

Injury update: Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel missed his second straight game with a sore left thumb. Manager Ron Washington said Schanuel had improved but wasn’t sure if he would return to the lineup Sunday.

Up next: Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (2-4, 5.08 ERA) closes out the series against right-hander Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.28).