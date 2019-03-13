Combate Americas card heads to USC's Galen Center on April 26

Unbeaten straw-weight Melissa Martinez of Mexico City will headline Combate Americas’ return to Southern California on April 26 at USC’s Galen Center.
The 21-year-old Martinez (5-0) has finished all but one opponent inside two rounds thanks to her Muay Thai-striking skill as she moves to the meeting against Chicago’s Caroline Gallardo.
DAZN will stream the fight card beginning at 7 p.m. Pacific.
Touted as a “Reinas del Combate” (Queens of Combat) extravaganza, the card also offers a straw-weight meeting between Las Vegas’ Kyra Batara (7-4) and Puerto Rico’s Angela Magana (11-10).
Tickets priced from $30 are on sale now.