Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov suspended for brawl after UFC 229

The Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday suspended UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for nine months and fined him $500,000 for his actions in a brawl that took place after he defeated former two-division champion Conor McGregor at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in October.
McGregor, who raised from the canvas after his fourth-round chokehold-submission defeat and threw a punch at a Nurmagomedov cornerman, was suspended six months and fined $50,000.
The commission gave Nurmagomedov the opportunity to reduce his suspension time to six months from the time of the Oct. 6 incident — if he makes an anti-bullying public-service announcement.
A commissioner advised a Nurmagomedov attorney that the fighter should consider working to "turn the cameras on now" for the PSA if he hopes for the reduced suspension to be approved.
If Nurmagomedov’s suspension is cut back, both men could be free to resume fighting after April 6. Even if the unbeaten Nurmagomedov fails to make a PSA, he would be clear to return for the UFC’s high-profile International Fight Week card July 6 in Las Vegas.
McGregor has been engaged in social media banter with veteran lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for his next fight.
Nurmagomedov’s No. 1 lightweight contender is Orange County’s Tony Ferguson, and the champion has also longed to fight former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre.
Also as a result of the Oct. 6 incident at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov’s brother and cornerman, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and UFC fighter and cornerman Zubaira Tukhugov were each slapped with a 12-month suspension and $25,000 fine for what officials said was their role in escalating the episode.
Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that after completing his domination of McGregor, he heard a slur directed at him from McGregor’s cornerman and training partner, Dillon Danis, and leaped over the cage to pursue Danis in the gallery between the octagon and the crowd.
McGregor attempted to exit the octagon too, and threw a punch at a Nurmagomedov associate before being restrained. Another man then entered the octagon from the crowd and sucker-punched McGregor from behind before order was restored.
“The public was put at risk,” the Nevada commission’s executive director, Bob Bennett, said of the melee.
The intensity of the buildup to the fight was on an unprecedented scale. In April, McGregor was charged with a felony in New York for orchestrating an attack on a bus occupied by Nurmagomedov inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, injuring two fighters with broken glass, before a plea agreement was struck and he was cleared to fight.
In promotional events for the fight, McGregor mocked Nurmagomedov’s religious beliefs as a Muslim and peppered the “Bad Blood” events with extreme language.
The commission said it did not consider the Brooklyn incident or McGregor’s conduct in the news conferences in handing down his discipline, but members said they frowned on the behavior and Bennett said “we should rein it in.”
The conduct was “totally unacceptable, unlike what we see from any other athletes in other sports [and] … we should hold athletes accountable for their language,” he added.