John Gotti III suspended for fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. after bout ended, igniting brawl

John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather boxing in a ring as referee Kenny Bayless watches
John Gotti III, left, has been suspended for six months in Florida after continuing to throw punches at Floyd Mayweather Jr. after their exhibition boxing match was called Sunday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.
(MediaPunch / IPx via Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Those punches John Gotti III threw at Floyd Mayweather Jr. after Sunday’s exhibition boxing match was called are going to cost him.

Gotti won’t be allowed to fight in the state of Florida until next year after his antics ignited a brawl.

The Florida State Boxing Commission has suspended Gotti for six months, according to multiple media outlets, after the boxer and mixed martial arts fighter continued throwing punches after referee Kenny Bayless ended the bout at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

The commission is part of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and oversees professional boxing, kickboxing and MMA in the state. It did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Times.

Bayless stopped the fight during the sixth round after repeated warnings to Gotti and Mayweather for using profanity against each other during the match. But Gotti went around the veteran referee and started throwing more punches at Mayweather.

The boxing legend initially attempted to block the punches before eventually throwing one of his own. The Florida State Boxing Commission told multiple media outlets that Mayweather will not be punished for his actions that night.

Members from both camps entered the ring and separated the fighters, but also took part in a lot of pushing and shoving of their own. Videos on social media appear to show fistfights breaking out in other parts of the arena.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

