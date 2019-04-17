Chargers to play Chiefs in Mexico City on 'Monday Night Football'

The Chargers knew all along that they were playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City this season.
Now they know the game will be staged in prime time on “Monday Night Football” on Nov. 18.
The NFL began announcing its 2019 schedule Wednesday morning with the release of its international games.
Last season, the Chargers visited London for a “home” game against Tennessee. They won 20-19 at Wembley Stadium.
The matchup against the Chiefs also will be designated as a home game for the Chargers. It will be played at Estadio Azteca and kick off at 5:15 p.m.
Coming in Week 11, the game could have significant impact on the race in the AFC West.
The Chargers and Chiefs split their two meetings last season and finished with identical records of 12-4 atop the division. Kansas City had the tiebreaker and received a first-round bye in the playoffs.
“We have to play over there, so I don’t mind who it is,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, dismissing the notion that his team would be at a disadvantage playing one of its prime division rivals at a neutral site instead of in Carson. “No matter where we play, we have to be ready to go.”
In 2018, home field didn’t matter between these two teams. Each won in the other’s stadium.