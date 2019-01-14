Patriots put Chargers in their place while taking usual place in eighth consecutive AFC title game

He had faced the Patriots twice in playoff games here and lost both, a divisional matchup after the 2006 season and the AFC championship game after the 2007 season. Coming off a 12-4 season in which they excelled on the road and won a wild-card game at Baltimore last week, Rivers and the Chargers believed the outcome could be different this time. That optimism was crushed by the Patriots’ early and relentless offensive push, which turned into a 35-7 lead at halftime.